TBI releases new information on vehicle possibly connected to Amber Alert for missing toddler

TBI releases new information on vehicle possibly connected to Amber Alert for missing toddler
TBI issued an Amber Alert Feb. 19, 2020 for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell out of Sullivan County. She was last seen Dec. 26, 2019 but wasn't reported as missing until Feb. 18, 2020. (Source: TBI)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 21, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:43 PM

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has uncovered new information regarding an Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday for a 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.

TBI says they believe individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Mae Boswell’s whereabouts. The vehicle is also damaged in the front.

TBI’s Twitter account shows images of the vehicle and the tag information.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen on December 26, 2019, according to TBI. But she wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.

Investigators ask anyone who sees the vehicle to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.