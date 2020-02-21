Southern Wholesale Glass to expand, add jobs in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Wholesale Glass in Americus broke ground on a multi-million dollar project expansion project on Thursday.
Company officials said this project will add 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space. A truck and parts shop will also be included.
Mark Michael with Southern Wholesale Glass said they’re excited to give more job opportunities to the community.
“We’re trying to develop, obviously, for people that are either born and raised here or have moved into our community to be able to raise a family and work in Americus. And not think they have to move to a larger city," said Michael.
Company officials explained they will add 20 to 40 new jobs within the first year.
They said they’re expecting to add 60 jobs in total.
