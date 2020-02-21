Senator David Perdue visits 4C Academy in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - United States Senator David Perdue has high hopes for Georgia’s job market and he thinks we may already have something that will attract businesses to the area right here in Albany.
Perdue toured Albany’s Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, or the 4C Academy, with students and staff Thursday. He said there is a labor shortage in Georgia and that the schooling students are getting at the 4C Academy helps improve Georgia’s workforce.
“When Benning starts looking for people, they don’t have to go to California or New York or Arizona, they can come right here in South Georgia and find plenty of people who are already experienced in that and so it’s beyond that though. It’s the attraction of capital into the state for robotic development and that sort of thing,” said Perdue. “What that’s going to do is it’ll attract capital first, then it will attract other innovators who come here who need to hire 20, 50, 100, 200 people who are somewhat trained that they can further train in their business.”
Perdue believes skilled students could also attract outside industries to build and hire here in Georgia.
The senator toured the robotics department along with several other departments at the 4C Academy. He said he was impressed by the students’ well-mannered behavior and what they’re learning.
The school is a college and career academy teaching everything from engineering to health care.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.