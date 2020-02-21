Ruth's Hospitality: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) _ Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Winter Park, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $135 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $42.2 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $468 million.
Ruth's Hospitality shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.
