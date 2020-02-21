Renovations underway at Dawson Road intersection in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Changes are underway to a major intersection in Albany.
Improvements to the intersection of 3rd Avenue, Dawson Road and Magnolia Street are underway.
The project includes an additional right lane on Dawson Road and mast-arm poles for traffic signals
Magnolia Street will receive lane alignments.
The project is expected to take 90 days if weather permits.
“The additional lane, pedestrian facilities and the numerous intersection improvements will help reduce congestion and enhance users’ safety," said Ken Breedlove, the traffic engineering manager for the City of Albany.
“I’m hoping it will be better with us getting out onto Magnolia Street but we will see,” said Jessie Davis, who lives near the intersection.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use extra caution in the area and expect possible delays while construction is underway.
