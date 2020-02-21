Potential flooding possible in Lee Co. this weekend

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - There is a potential for flooding in lower Lee County on Sunday, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
The potential flooding threat is for Lovers Lane Road, along with Shrine Club and Sapp roads, at midnight on Sunday.
The Flint River is projected to rise to 30.5 feet.
Muckalee Creek is expected to rise to 12.5 feet.
EMA officials said the concern will be the backwater that will build in those areas because of the Flint River being full and a slow water escape of the Muckalee Creek.
At the same time, the Kinchafoonee Creek is expected to crest at 14.5 feet. Officials said this will have little to no effects, other than the possibility of water crossing into the road in the 400 block of Creekside Drive.
“We will keep a watch on this area through the weekend and report changes as they occur,” EMA officials said.
