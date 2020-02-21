New Worth Co. High principal named

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A new principal has been named for Worth County High School-- and she won’t have to go far from her current job.
Melissa Edwards was named the new principal of the high school, according to the Worth County School Board.
Edwards is the current assistant principal and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education director of Worth County High School.
This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.