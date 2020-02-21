New Worth Co. High principal named

Melissa Edwards, Worth County High School assistant principal, was named the new principal of Worth County High. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 10:49 AM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A new principal has been named for Worth County High School-- and she won’t have to go far from her current job.

Melissa Edwards was named the new principal of the high school, according to the Worth County School Board.

Edwards is the current assistant principal and Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education director of Worth County High School.

Current Principal Scott Kersh will be leaving the post after the current school year.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

