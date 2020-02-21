Man accused of murder with machete found not guilty by reason of insanity

District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “My office contested and argued against a final determination of Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGRI). While we do not like this result, we understand how the judge reached his decision based upon the law and the defendant’s numerous and extensive mental evaluations. Judge Willey has committed Htoo to a locked and secure State psychiatric facility. We will do all we can under the law to keep Htoo in this locked facility in the future. The surviving family of these three child victims has been involved with us throughout this legal process. Our prayers are with them as they continue to suffer from this tragic loss. We continue toremain in touch with them and provide all available assistance.”