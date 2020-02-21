Liberty looks to extend streak vs Stetson

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liberty's Caleb Homesley has averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 16 points and five rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44 percent of the 141 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He's also made 69 percent of his foul shots this season.