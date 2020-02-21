Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation that would protect some patients in Georgia from surprise medical bills that can run to tens of thousands of dollars is gaining momentum at the state Capitol. A Georgia Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday that would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It would also limit patient liability for those charges. About half the states in the U.S. have approved laws that regulate surprise billing. But states don’t regulate most large employer plans, so federal action is needed to protect all patients.