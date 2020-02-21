Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-CUSTOMS AGENT-FAMILY SLAYING
Sheriff: Customs agent kills 3 family members, then himself
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed three family members, including two juveniles, and then himself at his Florida home. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says deputies responded to an Orlando-area neighborhood Thursday afternoon after the agent's co-workers expressed concern about him. Deputies learned the family members hadn’t been seen since last week, so they entered the home and found the four bodies. Investigators weren't immediately naming the victims or the agent, who worked at the Orlando International Airport. Mina says the victims included a woman in her 30s, a middle-school-age boy and a high-school-age boy.
AP-US-RUSSIAN-AGENT-FLORIDA
Mexico scientist accused as Russian spy due for bail hearing
MIAMI (AP) — A bail hearing is set for a Mexican scientist accused of spying for Russia in Miami. An FBI affidavit says 35-year-old Hector Cabrera Fuentes was tasked by Russia's intelligence service to track down a vehicle owned by a U.S. government informant. The FBI says the informant had previously provided information to the U.S. about Russian intelligence operations. He was detained Sunday and the FBI says Cabrera and one of his two wives carried out the mission on Valentine's Day. Cabrera is a microbiologist who has been working in Singapore. His bail hearing is set for Friday, and he'll be represented by a public defender yet to be named.
AP-FL-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGENCY-INVESTIGATION
Governor wants more contracts reviewed after nonprofit probe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants state agencies to review contracts with additional private agencies after ordering an investigation last week into a nonprofit domestic abuse agency whose CEO had received $7.5 million in compensation over a three-year span. DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday that requires state agencies to identify private entities they're forced by law to have a sole-source agreement with, as well as entities that receive more than 50% of their budget from state or federal funds. DeSantis asked the state's chief inspector general to investigate the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence last week and ordered the head of the state's child welfare agency to review contracts with the organization.
ABORTION-FLORIDA
Florida Legislature passes abortion parental consent bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent's permission before getting an abortion under a bill the Florida Legislature is sending to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House passed the bill Thursday 75-43 largely along party lines. DeSantis asked lawmakers to send him the bill during his State of the State address that kicked off the legislative session last month and he's expected to sign it. The bill has a provision that will allow a girl to ask a judge for a waiver from the law in cases of abuse, incest or when involving a parent could cause more harm than allowing the procedure.
AP-OBIT-HAIR-CLUB-FOR-MEN-FOUNDER
Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida. Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his ubiquitous commercials featuring before and after photos of his clients, ending with him proclaiming “I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client" as he showed a photo of his previously bald self. Sperling began his business in New York City before taking it national. His commercials were even spoofed on the “Tonight” show and on “Saturday Night Live.” He sold the business for $45 million in 2000. Sperling was 78 when he died Wednesday in Boca Raton.
AP-US-FAMILY-KILLED-CRASH
4th member of Massachusetts family dies after Florida crash
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a fourth member of a family visiting from Massachusetts has died after a four-vehicle crash near Orlando. Troopers say 11-year-old Jackson Smith died Wednesday at a central Florida hospital. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Troopers say the family's van was struck from behind by a pickup truck, causing the vehicle to overturn. Dead at the scene were 41-year-old Julie Smith, 5-year-old Scarlett Smith and 76-year-old Josephine Fay. Two other children and two adults were taken to hospitals. The families were from Whitman and South Weymouth, Massachusetts. Charges are pending against the 26-year-old pickup truck driver.
FATAL CRASH-ROLLERBLADER
Rollerblader killed when speeding car loses control
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was rollerblading along a path in South Florida was killed when a speeding car lost control and hit her. Pompano Beach spokeswoman Sandra King says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon. The driver and passenger in the car were taken to a hospital in critical condition. She says the car hit a tree sideways, ejecting the man and the woman. The rollerblader was dead at the scene and authorities couldn't even guess her age because she was left unrecognizable.
AP-US-TRUMP-CLEMENCY-FLORIDA
Trump clemency recipient links her case to Kardashian West
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who got clemency from President Donald Trump in a $205 million Medicare fraud scam says her case was brought to Trump's attention by a woman whose own clemency came at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. Judith Negron was eight years into a 35-year-sentence. She's among 11 inmates who received clemency from Trump. She calls former prisoner Alice Johnson her “guardian angel.” Johnson was serving life without parole for drug offenses when Trump granted clemency in 2018. Trump has worked outside the traditional pardon process, appearing to favor cases that catch his attention. Some have been championed by friends and celebrities.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
Court: Florida can't bar felons from vote over fines, fees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Florida cannot bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Tallahassee federal judge's decision that the law implementing Amendment 4 amounted to an unfair poll tax. Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to appeal. Amendment 4 was approved in 2018 to allow as many as 1.6 million ex-felons to regain their right to vote. The Republican-led Legislature later passed a law saying they must first pay any fines and fees.
MUSIC FESTIVAL DEATH
Man who went missing at music festival found dead in lake
WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Detectives believe they've found the body of a man who went missing during a Florida music festival over the weekend. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a body suspected to be 34-year-old Matt Eastwood was spotted Wednesday morning floating in a lake near Sunset Cove Amphitheater in West Boca Raton. Eastwood had last been seen Sunday night at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival, which features bass and dubstep music. The body was taken to the county medical examiner's office to confirm his identity and determine a cause of death. Investigators said they didn't suspect foul play.