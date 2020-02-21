3, including juvenile, charged in Adel deaths

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including a 16-year-old, were charged with murder in connection to the deaths of two Adel men, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Shamar Wilson, 19, Gerome Pickett, 17, and the 16-year-old were each charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the deaths of Quinten Payne, 34, and Cody Robinson, 29.
Payne was found dead with gunshot wounds in the 300 block of N Adams Street in Dec. 2019. Robinson was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds but later died.
The GBI said Wilson and Pickett were already in custody in the Lowndes County Jail on unrelated charges. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, according to the GBI.
WALB is working to get copies of the suspect’s mugshots. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
