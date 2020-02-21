Grady Co. to reel in big economic catch during weekend fishing tournament

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A state-wide fishing tournament will take place at Tired Creek Lake in Grady County this weekend.
The top 20 teams will compete in Georgia this Sunday.
Angler of the year will be awarded to the winners.
Bringing teams from all over Georgia, Tired Creek Lake is a big attraction for Grady County.
“It’s going to financially impact us, give people recreation, number two, but bring revenue into our county also,” said Steven Childs, the chairman of the Grady County Lake Authority.
Tired Creek Lake is the only permitted recreational lake in the country since the Clean Water Act was passed.
