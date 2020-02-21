GBI: 4, including 2 juveniles, charged with murder in Coffee Co. death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two men and two juveniles were charged with murder in connection to a Feb. 6 death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Ankevis Kanya Burgman, 19, and Marquez Charron Floyd, 17, were charged with murder in the death of Christopher Anthony Woolf, 27.
Burgman and Floyd were arrested on Thursday.
On Wednesday, two juveniles were arrested and also charged with murder.
Burgman and Floyd are being held in the Coffee County Jail. The two juveniles are being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The GBI said additional felony charges are expected.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.