Colder this morning with wind chills falling in the 20s. A brisk day with gradual clearing. Freezing cold Tonight as lows drop to the upper 20s. Saturday will be sun-filled and in the 50s. Some frost Sunday and more seasonable in the 60s in the afternoon with sunshine still sticking. Rain returns Monday and we warm to near 70 Tuesday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Morning shower Wednesday and then colder Thursday.