Construction underway on Bainbridge park

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Some people in Bainbridge are excited about a new park coming to the city.
Construction is underway on the expansion of Chason Park.
It’s all part of a master plan to connect the parks along the river with the historic downtown.
“Our citizens have always stressed, let’s do more with the riverfront, the river’s our biggest asset,” said Assistant City Manager Roy Oliver.
Oliver said that’s just what the city of Bainbridge is doing.
“When it’s all said and done, there will be over six miles of a river walk trail,” said Oliver.
Phase one consists of an Americans with Disabilities Act-approved ramp. It will lead down to the riverwalk.
A grand staircase is set to be completed in phase two.
“Phase two will also consist of a splash pad and a playground," Oliver explained.
Surveys asking for your input will give the city insight on what you want to see done with the area.
“We reached out to the teachers and the education system as well to just kind of get their feedback. And we’ve had about 420 responses to that," said Community Affairs Director Crystal Hines.
Hines said the number of responses was really positive and what city leaders were hoping for.
“About 75 percent of them said that the use of the park was a primary focus. And I wanna say about 60 percent of them said that they visited other cities nearby specifically for their parks, and so to have that asset local,” said Hines.
Reaching out to the future generation is something city leaders said they’re keeping in mind with this project.
“We have to look 10 years ahead, and so when you’re asking a sixth-grader what they see as important to the town that they live in, that’s your next group of kids coming through, so we want to keep them happy,” said Hines.
Phase one of the park is expected to be completed this summer.
