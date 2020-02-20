Colder but sunshine returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread moderate rain with periods of heavy downpours continue through the evening. Rain ends from west to east around midnight. Clouds linger with patchy fog and colder upper 30s low 40s. Gradually clearing give way to full sunshine and with little warmth as highs only reach upper 40s low 50s.
Albeit cold we have a triple treat. Three consecutive rainfree days which extends through the weeknd. Not as nice the cold temperatures. Lows dip to freezing upper 20s low 30s while highs only reach low 50s to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Early week brings wetter weather and milder highs upper 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Drying out late week which brings our next blast of arctic air. Don’t put away your winter wear just yet!
