Closing arguments presented in Albany murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Closing arguments were presented in an Albany murder trial Friday morning.
Jaime Washington is standing trial in connection to the 2015 death of James Hawkins, 44, who was found dead behind a motel on West Highland Avenue.
Mylan Mahoney and Malcolm Offord were also charged, but have entered guilty pleas, and testified against Washington.
Offord took a plea deal in June 2018 of 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison. Mahoney took a plea deal, when he was already in jail, just days before the trial started. He will serve 10 years in prison.
Both Offord and Mahoney pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges. The felony murder charges were dropped for both men.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said this is a straight-forward case, arguing that the evidence and testimony from Mahoney and Offord prove that Washington is guilty.
Prosecutors also argued the confession Mahoney made in a letter and his statement to law enforcement prove Washington is guilty.
Edwards said because Offord and Mahoney are going back to jail, they don’t gain anything from telling the truth.
Cason Swan, Washington’s attorney, argued that the evidence is not proof that Washington was there that night on July 5, 2015 — the day Hawkins’ body was found. He also argued the video shown to the jury does not prove that either.
Swan argued there are conflicts in the evidence from the state. The state rebutted that the evidence is enough in the case.
Stating he wants the jury to pay close attention to the evidence, Edwards said finding the truth is the most important part of this case.
Judge Victoria Darrisaw charged the jury on Friday.
WALB’s Darran Todd is covering the trial and will provide updates as the case progresses.
