Arrest made in 2019 Coffee Co. hit-and-run death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas George “T. G.” Noel, 37, was arrested Wednesday for the 2019 death of Amanda Kay Floyd Wynn.
Noel was seen by Coffee County deputies traveling down a rural road this week, speeding and with a burned-out headlight. They stopped him, and a warrant came back against him, which led to his arrest, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Noel was booked into the Coffee County Jail and charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle in first degree, homicide by vehicle in second degree and defective equipment.
Wynn had two young children.
Noel bonded out of jail on a property bond Thursday.
