Another man accuses late U. of Michigan doctor of sex abuse
The Ann Arbor school said Wednesday that it's set up a hotline for others to come forward with information about Robert E. Anderson, the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician, who worked at the school from 1968 to 2003. (Source: AP Graphics)
By DAVID EGGERT, KATHLEEN FOODY and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER | February 20, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:28 PM

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (AP) — The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school.

One man said Thursday that Dr. Robert E. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969.

Gary Bailey says he filed an official complaint with the university at the time but never heard back.

Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s.

Anderson died in 2008.

