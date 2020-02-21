Albany’s Fun Park now offers virtual reality game

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Virtual reality has landed in Albany for the first time.
A one of a kind virtual reality experience has come to the All American Fun Park. Staff said there is no other virtual reality experience like it from the Florida state line to Atlanta.
Jessica Davenport, the general manager, the park is more than 60 years old.
“Just keeping up with the times, keep bringing something new to Albany. We’ve always tried to be a family fun center and this is something the whole family can do. We see it kinda taking over everything. We see a lot of simulators like we’ve had the max flight for a long time, there’s a lot of simulators out,” said Davenport.
On Thursday, staff members tested out the new equipment.
On Friday, it will open to the public.
