Albany empowerment event sees good turnout, plans in palce to host another one

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, people in Albany got a chance to see what services are available to them to help them succeed in life.
Dougherty County leaders discussed career opportunities, mental health, disability benefits and tools people may need for employment.
The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners and Work Source Southwest Georgia hosted the event at Albany High.
District 6 Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones said this event was a huge success and plans to have more in the future.
“We have a lot of folks who are unemployed, a lot of folks underemployed. So what we are doing today is to try and fit these folks where they need to be. If they are underemployed, we need to try to offer them an opportunity to where they can get over-employed and make some money. Everyone, regardless if you are in New York City whether you are in Albany Georgia, everyone deserves a great quality of life," said Jones.
Jones hopes to have another community empowerment event sometime in September. He said everyone is welcome to come out to the event.
