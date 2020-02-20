Valdosta teen arrested for intent to sell marijuana

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after 4:00 Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop in the 2500 block Marathon Drive.
Jaquea Williams, 19, was the driver, and the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle.
During a search of the car, marijuana and a digital scale commonly used to weigh narcotics for sale were found.
Jaquea Williams was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
“We are proud of the officers that investigated this case and prevented these drugs from being distributed into the community. Their work definitely made our city a safer place," said Lt. Scottie Johns of the Valdosta Police Department.
