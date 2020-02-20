Tips to succeeding in your career from one distinguished businesswoman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A distinguished Albany businesswoman said leaders are both born and made.
She has tips for others looking for success.
During a Master Series at Albany Technical College, Patsy Martin, a realtor, and former bank executive said you have to prove your value.
She said once you’re given a job or task, excel at it. Show why you’re needed as an employee.
Martin also suggests having mentors in your field, someone you can bounce ideas off of, or ask advice.
She also has tips for anyone looking to change careers.
“If you want to find a job that is really not like a job to you, then all of a sudden what surfaces is the best of what you’ve been. Capitalize on those skills you developed where you were and see how you can use those skills in another direction,” said Martin.
Martin said if you’re looking to change careers, make a list.
Leave behind whatever gives you a headache at your current job.
Focus on the parts you do like.
She said you’ll find a job that doesn’t feel like work.
