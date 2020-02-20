Students turn Legos into drones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students are building their own drones and making them fly, and they’re only in middle and high school.
When students think about their futures, careers in engineering may not be the first to come to their minds.
But it’s exactly where today’s job force is heading.
On Wednesday, Dougherty County students got the chance to experience engineering by building drones themselves.
Students like Jayden Sims assembled them and even made them fly.
“It felt amazing to see something I built actually work and operate on its own,” said 11th grader, Jayden Sims.
Studying engineering prepares students to work in a variety of different companies in the computer, medical electronics, and other technical fields.
Project Director, Michelle Williams, said activities like this show the kids how engineers make a difference in the world.
Engineering Week at Albany Tech continues Thursday in hopes of inspiring even more students to look into engineering and it’s career possibilities.
