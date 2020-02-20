Norwegian Cruise Line: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $121.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 73 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $930.2 million, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.46 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 48 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share.
Norwegian Cruise Line shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 2.5% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH