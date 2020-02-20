New Deerfield-Windsor Head Football Coach meets players for the first time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday, the new Deerfield-Windsor head football coach met several players for the first time.
Jake McCrae told us he hopes to continue building on the success this program has in the 2020 season.
McCrae comes to Albany from Providence Christian School in Jacksonville, Fla., where he spent two years as an offensive coordinator.
In his last season, Providence had an 8-2 record and won their conference championship before being knocked out of the second round of the playoffs.
He joins the Knights with 23 years of experience.
McCrae told WALB he’s ready to get to work.
“Coach Lowe and Coach Roads have been here and they’ve done a great job. All you have to do is looks through the hallways and the gymnasiums and all the banners. They know what it means to be a winner around here and they take pride in it. And I’m really excited to just sit down and talk with these guys," siad McCrae.
McCrae said he will be with the team full-time starting this summer.
