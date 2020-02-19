More rain heading our way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers ended early otherwise clouds lingered with a few breaks and warm 70s Wednesday afternoon. Early evening brings a band of light rain that’ll leave very little behind. However rain becomes widespread overnight and tomorrow. At the same time colder arrives dropping temperatures from the low 50s to mid 40s Thursday. It’ll be a cold rain which ends through the evening. Overnight clearing and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s with highs only around 50 Friday.