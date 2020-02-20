Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is fining the city of Fort Lauderdale for massive sewage spills that have sent millions of gallons of wastewater into waterways and neighborhoods. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent a letter to the city's mayor on Tuesday informing him of the $1.8 million fine. The spills began in December and have continued through early February. The city owes the fine by March 31. The mayor says he doesn't know where they'll find the money to pay the fine. He had hoped the state would allow them to instead use the money toward fixing the problem.