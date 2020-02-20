Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee approved a proposal giving all non-violent state prisoners time off their sentences if they work or take drug treatment or major self-improvement courses. Republican Rep. Walt Blackman has worked on the proposal for two years and has faced opposition from tough-on-crime lawmakers. But the legislation he crafted passed the Judiciary Committee without opposition Wednesday and now heads to the full House for a vote. Those serving time for drug-only offenses currently can get out after serving 70% of their sentences, but all others must serve at least 85% of their term. Blackman's proposal allows non-violent inmates to earn up credits that could cut their sentences to 65%.