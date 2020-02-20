1 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Albany Wednesday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said Byron Ford, 22, was shot in the back in the 900 block of South Street in East Albany.
Someone called emergency 911 around 7 p.m. and reported that shots were fired near the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and South Street, according to Dispatch.
When police arrived, they found Ford with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Ford was taken to the hospital for treatment, APD told WALB News 10.
Hospital officials said that Ford was still in the ER Wednesday night but was stable.
Police said no suspects or motive have been identified at this time.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information is urged to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
