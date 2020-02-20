Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to help North Carolina State to beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 on Wednesday night. It was the largest margin of defeat in four decades under coach Mike Krzyzewski to an unranked opponent. Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils. Vernon Carey Jr. had 27 points to lead Duke. The Blue Devils shot 38% but struggled at the line and from behind the arc.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after a frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He had been hospitalized since Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing says the 42-year-old driver was fully alert and walking around the hospital in the hours before he left. No details about his injuries have been released. The team has since updated its roster for this weekend's race at Las Vegas with Ross Chastain filling in for Newman. There is no timetable for Newman's return.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham has gone from part-time G League player a season ago to a leading candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. The Charlotte Hornets' second-year guard is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 assists while playing 35 minutes per game. That's a dramatic improvement over last year's rookie season when he averaged 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 14 minutes per game playing behind Kemba Walker and Tony Parker. Graham entered the All-Star break fifth in the league in 3-pointers made with 190. Hornets owner Michael Jordan is pleased with Graham's development, saying he's “shocked everyone."
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and D.J. Stewart scored 16 as Mississippi State held off South Carolina 79-76. Abdul Ado had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-9 overall, 8-5 in Southeastern Conference), while Reggie Perry had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was Perry's 14th double-double of the season and the 23rd of his career. Maik Kotsar's 24 points led South Carolina (16-10, 8-5), while Jermaine Couisnard had 17 points.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 24 points and backcourt mate Jose Alvarado added 22 as visiting Georgia Tech held off Wake Forest 86-79. The Jackets rebounded after squandering a 13-point first-half lead. Devoe and Alvarado consistently penetrated into the lane, setting up high-percentage shots. Brandon Childress and freshman reserve Jahcobi Neath led the Demon Deacons with 16 points apiece. Wake rallied to take the lead early in the second half, but failed to make plays down the stretch.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored eight of his 15 points in overtime and UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 83-79 for its fifth straight win. Kaleb Hunter led the Spartans with 21 points. Kyrin Galloway added 14 points. James Dickey had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nathan Hoover had 24 points for the Terriers, whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chevez Goodwin added 15 points. Tray Hollowell had 13 points.