Rain becomes likely by midday and will increase in intensity by afternoon. Temperatures begin in the mid to upper 50s and fall into the mid 40s by afternoon. Rains end just before midnight. A colder start in the upper 30s warms to the lower 50s with full sunshine by afternoon. A widespread freeze is expected Saturday morning and frost Sunday morning. Sunshine dominates and warms us to to the middle 60s by the end of the weekend. Wetter weather returns to start next week.