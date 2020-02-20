Dougherty County officials speak out about EMS protocol after stolen ambulance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -EMS employees called their supervisor when they walked out of the restaurant to find the ambulance gone.
It was tracked and found down the road, near Pearly's Restaurant.
On Wednesday, Dougherty County leaders spoke about what procedures are in place when EMS workers have to leave their ambulance.
Dougherty County’s Public Information Officer said they’re cooperating with Albany police in the investigation.
The spokesperson said it’s proper protocol for EMS to leave keys and the ambulance running when they’re parked, in case of an emergency.
Police say if they get a 911 call, it takes time to charge the emergency vehicles back up.
There was no damage to the ambulance.
APD is still investigating.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.