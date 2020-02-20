Dougherty County officials speak out about EMS protocol after stolen ambulance

By Georgia McCarthur | February 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 8:48 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -EMS employees called their supervisor when they walked out of the restaurant to find the ambulance gone.

It was tracked and found down the road, near Pearly's Restaurant.

On Wednesday, Dougherty County leaders spoke about what procedures are in place when EMS workers have to leave their ambulance.

Dougherty County’s Public Information Officer said they’re cooperating with Albany police in the investigation.

The spokesperson said it’s proper protocol for EMS to leave keys and the ambulance running when they’re parked, in case of an emergency.

Police say if they get a 911 call, it takes time to charge the emergency vehicles back up.

Officers said they were able to arrest the woman due to a GPS system in the truck.

There was no damage to the ambulance.

APD is still investigating.

