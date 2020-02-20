Defendant in Albany murder trial takes the stand, more testimony expected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The lone defendant in an Albany murder trial took the stand Thursday, as the trial stretched into its third day.
Jaime Washington is standing trial in connection to the 2015 death of James Hawkins, 44, who was found dead behind a motel on West Highland Avenue.
Mylan Mahoney and Malcolm Offord were also charged, but have entered guilty pleas. Mahoney and Offord took the witness stand on Wednesday.
Washington took the witness stand early Thursday morning.
He told jurors that he was at a friend’s house the night of July 5, 2015 — the day Hawkins was found dead. Washington said he then went to another friend’s house in East Albany.
Washington testified that he, Mahoney and Offord are all part of a gang. He said a few days before July 5, he beat Mahoney and Offord because they broke gang protocol during a drive-by.
Washington claimed that both men are mad at him, and that’s why they are lying about his whereabouts on July 5. On Wednesday, both Mahoney and Offord testified that Washington shot Hawkins.
WALB’s Darran Todd is covering the trial and will provide updates as it progresses.
