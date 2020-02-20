Couple charged in Moultrie arson

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple they believe set a home on fire over the weekend.
Alex Rowe and Heather Gay were both charged with criminal damage to property, first degree arson and aggravated assault.
Deputies responded to a home on Neil Avenue on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said the two got into an argument and one of them poured gas on the home and set it on fire. The sheriff’s office said they haven’t determined who poured the gas.
A witness told deputies that Rowe and Gay left after the fire was started.
Investigators said the house is a complete loss and one person was inside the home while it was burning.
The victim, who is disabled, was hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s office.
The couple also lived at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
There is no update on the victim’s condition.
