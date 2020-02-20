Business owner hopes to bring change to Leesburg as next mayor

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Michael Revell is a business owner of a roofing company that recently moved to Leesburg and is now running for mayor.
Revell moved his wife and children from Albany over two years ago.
"Saw a need for some help there and decided to be a part of the solution,” said Revell.
Revell said they wanted to put their kids in Lee County Schools. As a father of three, he said he enjoys attending his kids’ ball games.
“Being involved in the community. I went to a board meeting and saw our council meeting and saw how that was set up and wasn’t impressed and thought instead of complaining about that what can I do to be a part of the solution? And so that’s where we’re at now,” explained Revell.
Revell has served on community boards and in leadership programs including Leadership Lee in Lee County. He has yet to serve in a political position but believes he would bring a much needed fresh perspective.
Revell is running against Billy Breeden, who previously served on the Leesburg City Council.
WALB asked Revell what he brings to the table compared to someone that’s been a city councilman for the past seven years.
“Well, I don’t know that being a councilperson brings a lot of legitimacy to this particular office,” responded Revell. "Bringing (in) people that aren’t used to the status quo and trying to make some change and not just go with the flow.”
We also asked what his plans are if he was to get elected.
“Well, the first thing we need to tackle is creating a better relationship with both the school board and the county,” Revell answered.
He also said creating a better relationship with the City of Albany is a priority of his.
“It’s time now to offer that olive branch out and create a relationship,” said Revell. “I want voters to know that I’m not your typical politician. I am someone who’s here for change," Revell said.
Early voting will begin March 2, and the election will be on March 24.
