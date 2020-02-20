Becoming the treatment: Albany nurse makes life-saving donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As an emergency room nurse at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Easton Glover is used to helping others. But this week, Glover approached life-saving a little differently.
He signed up for the Be the Match Registry eight years ago. It’s an organization that matches potential bone marrow donors to people in need.
Six years later, Glover's marrow matched to a woman in Europe battling cancer.
This week, she was finally well enough for a transplant.
“It was different being on the other side of it and being the patient because they treat you as the patient. The fact of, like here, you use your hands to save somebody. Ya know, medicine does it here. But you truly being the one who is actually a possible cure for someone else, that’s pretty special,” said Glover.
Glover agreed to speak publicly about his donation to encourage others to become donors. He said signing up is simple.
All he had to do was submit a cheek swab and wait.
Be the Match recruits people ages 18 to 44 years old, but anyone under 60 can donate.
If you would like more information on the Be the Match program or are considering becoming a donor, you can visit the organization’s website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.