4 arrested for entering auto cases, guns in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection to entering auto cases in Crisp and Sumter counties and police recovered stolen items, including firearms, from those cases.
On Wednesday, deputies said during a traffic stop on Antioch Road, the driver ran off.
Deputies found items in the car that led them to believe the driver, Dalton Gregory, was involved in an entering auto case that happened on Scenic Route over the weekend, according to a press release.
After further investigation, deputies said Gregory and David Priest were found responsible for an entering auto case in Crisp County and four other cases in Sumter County.
Deputies said several firearms, ammunition and other stolen items were recovered from the Crisp and Sumter counties entering auto cases.
Two others were then arrested after that investigation.
Below are those arrested and their charges:
- Gregory, 20, was charged with entering auto and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Priest, 20, was charged with entering auto, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
- Kelsy Denham, 20, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
- Brent Aultman, 47, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.