American Software: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.
The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.
American Software shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.90, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.
