Students get dose of ‘reality’ before heading out into the real world

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re in the eighth grade, you may not be thinking about how to pay your bills when you turn 26. However, Dougherty County students will be challenged to do just that.
Managing money, your salary, credit score and balancing your checkbook are things that are difficult for many adults to do, let alone kids in middle school and high school.
On Wednesday, Dougherty County students are going to have the chance to learn some of those much-needed skills.
“Reality U” is an event with a goal of giving students a dose of “reality” when it comes to personal finances.
In a partnership between Albany Police Department and Communities in Schools Georgia, students will take a survey about what they want their lives to look like at age 26. Then, they’ll be given a scenario based on their current grade point average. It will include their career, family life, income and credit score.
Then they’ll be tasked with trying to balance their checkbooks with help from volunteers from across the community and trying to see if they can afford the lifestyle they want.
“When you have to decide between paying your rent, or rims for your car, or do you want that real nice pocketbook or those new shoes. You’ve got to understand where you’re money is going,” said Chief Michael Persley with the Albany Police Department.
The event is funded through the Project Safe Grant and targets students in eighth through 12th grade.
The Reality U event will be held at Radium Springs Middle School Wednesday morning at 10.
