Second newspaper begins printing in Worth Co.

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A historic change has come to Sylvester now that two local newspapers are on the stands.
“It’s just me” said Cale Colby, the publisher, owner and editor of “The Worth County Citizen.”
The Worth County Citizen launched about three weeks ago.
“This is something that I have been thinking about for quite a while honestly,” said Colby.
Colby is basically a one man band and is working from home for now.
The only other employee is a longtime colleague who helps cover sports and other needs for the paper.
Colby said that although he’s working from home, he’s prepared.
“I’ve got a scanner, a radio. I’m constantly trying to keep up with where the ambulances and fire trucks are running around the county,” Colby explained.
The Worth County Citizen is a weekly paper that started at the end of January.
The paper also has an online presence.
Colby said he understands print media may not be around forever, but for now, there’s something special about physically holding the news.
“I still believe that a lot of people want to hold a newspaper, clip out pictures of their children and hang them on their refrigerator. There’s just a different connection to the newspaper then there is to swiping on a telephone or a tablet,” Colby said.
Before starting his own paper, Colby worked for many years at “The Sylvester Local News.”
“I loved working there but I felt like my time at 'The Local’ had come to an end,” explained Colby.
“The Worth County Citizen” brings a historic change to Worth County.
Now there are two printed papers in Worth County and Colby believes it was needed.
“I think that there’s room for another voice and another perspective on things,” said Colby. “I’ve done this for a long time, I’m passionate about local journalism and I want to keep the community informed.”
“The Worth County Citizen” hits newsstands every Thursday.
