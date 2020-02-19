Presbyterian looks to sweep High Point

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 45 percent of High Point's scoring this season. For Presbyterian, Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this season.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 27.4 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.