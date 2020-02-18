More rain and colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early morning showers allowed a brief dry period this afternoon. This southerly flow is keeping it rather humid and unseasonably warm as highs top low to upper 70s. Mild 60s with patchy fog and showers overnight into the first half of Wednesday. Expect periods of light rain before increasing to widespread moderate to heavy rain through Thursday. Not only wet but chilly as colder air filters into the region. Highs tumble from the 70s into the 50s and lows bottom out in the 40s then 30s Friday and just below freezing Saturday. Both days bring abundant sunshine and a brief return to winter.