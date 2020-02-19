Lawyer: Assange was offered US pardon if he cleared Russia

Badges worn by a demonstrator outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. A case-management hearing regarding Julian Assange will be heard at the court Wednesday. It comes just five days before the extradition hearing beginning Feb. 24, at Woolwich Crown Court, in which both Julian Assange and the broader issues of press freedom will be at stake. (Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)