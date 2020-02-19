Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP CLEMENCY-FLORIDA
Florida woman in fraud case among those with Trump clemency
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme is among 11 federal inmates on whose behalf President Donald Trump has taken clemency actions. Trump commuted Judith Negron's sentence Tuesday. Her family said they were waiting to find out when she would be released from a federal prison in central Florida. Negron was convicted in 2011 on 24 counts of conspiracy, health care fraud and money laundering, among other charges. Federal prosecutors say Negron and two co-defendants carried out a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme in South Florida. Negron's sister says her family is elated by the president's actions.
SECRET SERVICE-SCHOOL SECURITY
Secret Service goes on the road to help curb school violence
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service is taking its effort to curb school violence on the road to help thousands of educators, law enforcement personnel, mental health professionals and others learn how to identify people who may be threats. The latest stop in the Secret Service tour is this week in Miami. Officials say about 700 people will attend a session Wednesday by the agency's National Threat Assessment Center. Similar events have been held in Los Angeles and Chicago. The events come just days after the second anniversary of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.
FATAL CAR CRASH
Police look for witnesses to crash that killed 3-year-old
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a car crash left a 3-year-old girl dead and two adults hospitalized with minor injuries. Fort Myers police told news outlets the crash happened Monday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say a van crashed into a palm tree causing the girl to be ejected. She wasn't wearing any type of child restraint and was pronounced dead at the scene. The child's mother and an unknown woman in the van were both hospitalized with minor injuries. Police are asking witnesses to come forward. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting with the investigation and charges are pending.
FATAL TRAIN CRASH
1 person dead when high speed train hits car in Florida
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a car was hit by a high speed train at an intersection in South Florida. A sheriff's spokeswoman says the crash happened Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach. The Brightline train travels at speeds up to 79 mph as it goes between Miami and West Palm Beach with a stop in Fort Lauderdale. A Brightline spokesman said witnesses to the crash saw the vehicle go around the closed guard rails warning that the train was on its way. No additional details were immediately available.
EVERGLADES-TRUMP BUDGET
Trump budget plan calls for $250M for Florida Everglades
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has proposed in his new budget $250 million for a variety of Everglades restoration projects, many of which have been on the drawing board for decades. Florida is critical for Trump’s reelection bid and the state’s voters are well aware of the major issues such as climate change and water quality. Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says the funding boost will keep many projects on track after years of fits and starts. Some involve construction of reservoirs to act as filters that would keep out harmful nutrients and pollutants. Others deal with the the quality and quantity of water flowing through Everglades National Park.
SECURITY GUARD-SHOOTING
Deputies: Apartment security guard fatally shoots man
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard at an Orlando apartment complex fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him. The shooting happened early Tuesday in the Green Gables neighborhood. Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Yuri Melich says the guard told investigators three men approached him around 4:30 a.m. The guard said one of the men was speaking a foreign language as he pointed the gun at him. The guard pulled a gun and fired. The man later died at a hospital. Police are searching for the two men who were with the gunman. No additional details were released.
EX-POLICE OFFICER-SHOOTING
Ex-police officer accused of killing man outside Florida bar
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say an ex-police officer is accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight outside a Florida bar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say the shooting happened early Sunday outside the Blue Boar Tavern in West Palm Beach. Investigators haven't said what led to the shooting. But deputies say 42-year-old Jason Lamar Gilbert fled the scene after shooting the man. The man died at a hospital and Gilbert was arrested late Sunday. A judge on Monday ordered Gilbert held without bond. A public defender told the judge Gilbert works as a security guard.
RUSSIAN AGENT-FLORIDA
Mexican man accused in Miami of working as Russian agent
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities say they have arrested a Mexican citizen allegedly hired by a Russian government official to locate the vehicle of a U.S. government source in the Miami area and inform the Russian of its physical location. A Justice Department statement issued Tuesday on the arrest of Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes doesn't indicate why a member of the Russian government sought such information. The U.S. government source, who might be better described as an informant, is not identified. Fuentes was arrested and charged with acting within the United States on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the U.S. attorney general, and conspiracy to do the same.
AP-US-CINDERELLA-CASTLE-DISNEY-WORLD
In Disney version of 'Extreme Makeover,' castle gets updated
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even Cinderella needs an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida will be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle's turrets. The castle is located in the Magic Kingdom park. Work on the castle will last through the summer. Despite the work, shows at the castle will continue as usual.
PELVIC EXAMS-FLORIDA
Florida bill would require consent to perform pelvic exams
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida senator who has spent her entire adult life trying to help sexual abuse victims wants Florida to join other states seeking to require informed consent before gynecological exams can be performed on unconscious patients. Democratic Sen. Lauren Book is carrying different version of the consent requirement in two bills that received committee approval Tuesday. She wants to end the practice of allowing medical students to perform pelvic exams on women under anesthesia without express consent. Book's bill was initially held up in the Senate Health Policy Committee Chairwoman until she agreed to amend its scope beyond women's pelvic exams to procures like prostate exams on men.