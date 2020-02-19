Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors after his harrowing accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500. His injuries have not been disclosed. That Newman was hospitalized was a rarity because NASCAR drivers are so used to walking away from frightening accidents. NASCAR has made considerable safety improvements in the nearly two decades since Dale Earnhardt died on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. There have been many spectacular accidents since Earnhardt, but a Cup driver has not been killed in a crash since his death.