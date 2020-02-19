Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Versatile newcomer Jonathan Villar is expected to be an ironman in the Miami Marlins' lineup, even if they don’t know where. Villar played in all 162 games last year for the Baltimore Orioles, mostly at second base and shortstop. But the Marlins will give him a spring training tryout in center field because they have little experience there and consider him their best athlete. Villar's seven-year career has included eight games in center, most recently in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He has been mostly a middle infielder but has also played third base and left field.