Georgia Appeals Judges speak to Albany students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB)- On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals held a special session at Albany State University.
ASU students and local high school students were able to hear oral arguments.
The judges in attendance for the oral arguments were Chief Judge Christopher McFadden, Presiding Judge Sara Doyle, and Judge Ken Hodges.
This panel of judges is currently traveling around the state speaking to groups of people about what they do.
ASU Junior Destiny Brown hopes to go to law school someday. She says it was neat getting to be a part of today’s event.
“It is a great experience and opportunity to just be able to talk to them and get their experiences, things of that nature. It really drives me to keep going and to ultimately finish out my undergrad," says Brown.
The students were able to hear a total of three oral arguments today.
