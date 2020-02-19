Genuine Parts: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.
The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $621.1 million, or $4.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.39 billion.
Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $5.90 per share.
Genuine Parts shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 4%. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.
